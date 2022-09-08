Small Business Investment Center logo

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has linked with the local Chamber of Commerce to establish seed money to foster local business startups.

“I am proud of this partnership that you are putting together today,’” Thorpe said at an Aug. 22 news conference and ribbon-cutting as the Antioch Chamber of Commerce launched its Small Business Investment Center (SBIC) with CoCo Farms and Travis Credit Union.

The goal of the Small Business Investment Center, a three-year pilot program, is to provide support to 100 Antioch or Contra Costa residents who are pursuing business ownership. The SBIC prioritizes businesses that are launched by marginalized communities, including women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and United States veterans.

