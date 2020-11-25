East County shoppers will have the opportunity to support local businesses this weekend on Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is an annual nationwide event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving as a small business equivalent to Black Friday.
This year's Small Business Saturday will be more important than ever to local businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Independently owned boutiques, gift shops, coffee shops, mom-and-pop stores, wine bars, and restaurants in East County are facing unprecedented challenges due to coronavirus-related restrictions and the limited shutdowns implemented this month by the State of California. They are hoping residents will choose to spend money locally this year instead of relying solely on online retailers.
