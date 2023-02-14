Small-town event brings big-time flavor

BRENTWOOD -- Shortly before kickoff of Super Bowl LVII, and before homeowners fired up their grills for their own traditional Super Bowl party, Brentwood had an early cook-out of its own.

The Brentwood Police Activities League annual BBQ King Cook-Off returned for its 22nd season on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Harvest Park Bowl in an effort to raise money for the Brentwood PAL. Teams from local restaurants and businesses came together and battled to see who has the best barbecue in the area, along with coming together as a community.

“The competitors have been here for years,” Christina Ruff, the president of Brentwood PAL said. “They’re very vested in the event. They’re always here to support not only their own cause with barbecue, but to prove their point and win that trophy.”

[Slideshow] Small-town event brings big-time flavor

1 of 7

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription