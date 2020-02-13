Local photographer Greg Hanson of Stoked Aerial Images, captured this photo while kayaking among some of the larger vessels in the Discovery Bay Marina. Thanks for sharing your view from behind the lens Greg!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you get the flu shot every year?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Farmer's Daughter owner Meredith Nunn passes away
- City of Antioch submits application for Gov. Gavin Newsom's homeless trailer program
- Meredith Fitzgerald Nunn
- Pedestrian killed by train in Oakley
- DUI driver arrested in fatality crash on Hwy 4
- Captain Morgan returning to Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor
- Investigation ongoing in Deer Valley High School student's death
- Police nab three suspects after theft at The Streets of Brentwood
- Contra Costa County update on coronavirus
- Stiff competition at annual Brentwood barbecue event
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty vs Heritage High School boys basketball 1-31-2020
- [Photos] Brentwood Police Department annual recognition ceremony
- [Photos] Candlelight vigil for slain Antioch teen, Jonathan Parker
- [Photos] Memorial for Deer Valley High School student, Jonathan Parker
- [Photos] Liberty vs Heritage High School girls basketball 1-31-2020
- [Photos] Byron Hot Springs Hotel
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Deer Valley High School boys basketball 2-11-2020
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty High School soccer 2-4-2020
- [Photos] Special Olympics basketball competition
- [Photos] Brentwood resident Samantha Winters battling neurological disease
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.