In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month in May, SONIC Drive-In’s SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that enables individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests. SONIC helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country.
The following are among the Brentwood-area teachers who received a total of $818:
Seven teachers from four schools received a combined donation, including:
Mrs. Simpson at Heritage High School for the project “Read Great Books-Our Lives and Literacy Depend on It!” for grades 9-12
Ms. Klinger at Heritage High School for the project “Music as Literature: Books on Music!” for grades 9-12
Mrs. Brassart at J Douglas Adams Middle School for the project “Books Are Our Guiding Light!” for grades 6-8
Mrs. Elliot at Loma Vista Elementary School for the project “Sensory Input For Learning” for grades Pre-kindergarten-2
Mrs. Gandara at Loma Vista Elementary School for the project “Help Young Minds Grow With Hands-On Learning Tools” for Grades Pre-kindergarten-2
Mrs. Eaton at Pioneer Elementary School for the project “Sharing Our Stories With the World” for Grades Pre-kindergarten-2
Mrs. Mulholland at Pioneer Elementary School for the project “Keep Us In The Loop!” for Grades 3-5
Eight teachers from four schools received a combined donation of $505.00, including:
Mr. Mabry at Freedom High School for the project “Music for Our Boomwhackers!” for grades 6-8
Mr. Mabry at Freedom High School for the project “Starting from Scratch” for grades 6-8
Mrs. Faggiano at Freedom High School for the project “More Than Two Genders” for grades 9-12
Mr. Buckman at Oakley Elementary School for the project “Marvelous Mathematicians” for grades 3-5
Mrs. L. at Oakley Elementary School for the project “STEAM: Exploring Science and Art” for grades 3-5
Mrs. Minder-Maldonado at Oakley Elementary School for the project “Lifting Our Lunches and Whiteboard Writers!” for grades 3-5
Ms. Montano at Oakley Elementary School for the project “Art Supplies for Kindergarten Special Education” for Grades Pre-kindergarten-2
Mrs. Furnary at Orchard Park School for the project “More‚ Äú Who Was and Who Is‚ Äù Books Please II” for grades 3-5
Ms. Carrico at Summer Lake Elementary for the project “Guided Reading Fun!” for Grades Pre-kindergarten-2
Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.
