Soroptimist International named Brentwood Nonprofit of the Year

Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has named Soroptimist International of the Delta as its nonprofit of the year.
‘Soroptimists are women at their best, working to help other women to be their best” is a common saying among members that describes the group’s mission. Soroptimist International was founded in Oakland in 1921, a time when women were not permitted to join existing service organizations. They focus on empowering women and girls through funding education, which they believe is the key to ending gender inequality. Throughout the last 100 years, Soroptimist International has developed clubs across North America, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim.
Soroptimist International has granted over $30 million in education and training awards to more than 30,000 women since 1972 and currently awards more than $2 million to applicants annually. Their primary program, Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards, gives education and training scholarships to women that are the primary income source for their families. More than half of these recipients are survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual assault. Nearly all have overcome obstacles, including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction.
