Live Your Dream recipients Norma Martinez and Michaela Price were just two of several East County students to be honored by theSoroptimist International of the Delta---a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The Soroptimists – a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to education and training to achieve economic empowerment – gave cash awards to eight 8th Grade Outstanding Citizens, one from each of the middle schools throughout Byron/Discovery Bay, Oakley, Knightsen and Brentwood.
The recipients are Uma Dabria Valdez - Adams Middle School; Caroline Jin - Bristow Middle School; Antonio Suffle Hernandez - Delta Vista Middle School; Olivia Osei - Edna Hill Middle School; Emery Gunderson - Excelsior Middle School; Brook Taylor Drew-Martin - Knightsen Elementary School; Ava Gutierrez - O’Hara Park Middle School and Lola Acosta - Old River Elementary School.
The Legacy Award was created in memory of members who have died. It was given to three young ladies – Miranda D’Alfonsi, April Carraway and Dawn Varela – who gave a speech on women’s empowerment.
Soroptomists also recognized two young ladies as their “Violet Richardson” awardees. Violet Richardson was the president of the founding Soroptimist Club in 1921. She believed in personal responsibility and the motto “It’s what you do that counts.” This award is open to girls 14-18 years old. Tatiana Torres and Gianna Buscho each received a check that they plan to use for college. The non-profit they support received a donation as well.
The last award was their “Live Your Dream: Training and Education Award,” created to assist women who are sole breadwinners for their families, by giving them the resources to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. The recipients are Norma Martinez, Michaela Price and Denyse Vickerman.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.