Soroptimist International Of the Delta celebrates 38 years of service, installs new officers

Photo courtesy of the Soroptimist International of the Delta

The Soroptimist International of the Delta recently celebrated its 38th year of service to the community.

A new Soroptimist International of the Delta Board of Officers has been installed as the group celebrates its 38 years of service this year.

District II Director Jackie Arnold installed the new board at last month’s meeting. They are President Sue Pretzer, Vice President Sonia Freytes, Secretary Wendy Plotner, Financial Secretary Linda Tschaplizki and Treasurer Linda Quilici.

Soroptimist International of the Delta was founded in June of 1984 to provide women and girls with access to education and training to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of the Delta also supports other nonprofits through financial gifts and volunteering their time at other fundraisers.

