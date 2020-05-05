Every year Soroptimist International of the Delta (SI of the Delta) honors an exemplary eighth-grade student from each of the middle schools in the Brentwood, Byron, Knightsen and Oakley School Districts.
SI of the Delta also gives out two high school awards to students in the Liberty Union High School District. SI of the Delta is an organization that focuses on helping the community to empower women and girls. It recognizes these hard-working young people during a dinner held in their honor. This annual event was to take place on April 21, however, due to the current shelter-in-place requirement, it had to be canceled.
During this unprecedented time, it could not be more important to recognize the achievements of the amazing youth in our community.
Each of the eighth-grade Soroptimist Citizenship Recipients are selected for their outstanding contributions to school, community activities, responsibility, peer and adult relationships, and willingness to help. Each middle school is tasked with selecting one student who possesses these qualities. Students are nominated by a teacher and then an interview process is conducted, and a winner is selected. Each of the eighth-grade recipients receive a certificate and $50.
Eighth-grade outstanding Citizens of the Year are as follows:
Brentwood Union School District:
Alejandro Cervantes, Adams Middle School
Annabelle Bruesewitz, Bristow Middle School
Sandra Brown, Edna Hill Middle School
Byron Union School District:
Gianna Stephenson, Excelsior Middle School
Knightsen Elementary School District:
Gabriella Loren Pantoja, Knightsen Elementary School
Alexys Grace Acosta, Old River Elementary School
Oakley Union Elementary School District:
Mackenzie DeFrates, Delta Vista Middle School
Stella Esperanza Venegas, O’Hara Park Middle School
The SI of the Delta Legacy Award for $1,000 is a speech contest for high school students. This year’s topic was ‘female empowerment.’ Liberty High School Senior, Emily Eaton, was selected as the winner of the Legacy Award. To read the full speech, visit http://siofthedelta.com/
The Violet Richardson Award honors a young woman between the ages of 14 and 18 for her outstanding volunteer action. This year’s $1,000 award recipient was Heritage High School senior Camille Partain. Camile started a Red Cross Club at her school when she was a sophomore and has been involved with the Red Cross ever since. SI of the Delta also sent the Red Cross a check for $250 in Camile’s name.
