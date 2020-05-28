Soroptimist International of the Delta honors outstanding eighth-graders

Soroptimist International of the Delta (SI of the Delta) recently delivered its 2020 Student Recognition Awards to each of the eight local middle school’s eighth-grade outstanding citizens. Congratulations, best wishes for a successful future!
The 2020 SI of the Delta’s eighth-grade Outstanding Citizens are:
Knightsen School – Gabriella Loren Pantoja
Adams Middle School – Alejandro Cervantes
Bristow Middle School – Annabelle Bruesewitz
Delta Vista Middle School – Mackenzie DeFrates
Edna Hill Middle School – Sandra Brown
Excelsior Middle School – Gianna Stephenson
O’Hara Park Middle School – Stella Venegas
Old River Elementary – Alexys Grace Acosta
