Soroptimist International of the Delta honors outstanding eighth-graders

Photo courtesy of Jan Schultz

Gabriella Loren Pantoja of Knightsen was one of the eight eighth-graders honored by Soroptimist International of the Delta. The students received Outstanding Citizens awards delivered to their homes.

Soroptimist International of the Delta (SI of the Delta) recently delivered its 2020 Student Recognition Awards to each of the eight local middle school’s eighth-grade outstanding citizens. Congratulations, best wishes for a successful future! 

The 2020 SI of the Delta’s eighth-grade Outstanding Citizens are:

Knightsen School – Gabriella Loren Pantoja 

Adams Middle School – Alejandro Cervantes

Bristow Middle School – Annabelle Bruesewitz

Delta Vista Middle School – Mackenzie DeFrates

Edna Hill Middle School – Sandra Brown

Excelsior Middle School – Gianna Stephenson

O’Hara Park Middle School – Stella Venegas

Old River Elementary – Alexys Grace Acosta  

 

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags