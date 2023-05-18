Soroptimists of the Delta honor students

Soroptimist International of the Delta recognized their 2022-23 awardees at their annual Student Recognition Dinner on April 20 at Sweeney’s Restaurant in Brentwood.
The Soroptimists gave cash awards to eight eighth-grade Outstanding Citizens, one from each of the middle schools throughout Byron/Discovery Bay, Oakley, Knightsen and Brentwood.
- Emaia Balumbu – Adams Middle School
- Brynn Faulkner – Bristow Middle School
- Chisom Ogumanam – Delta Vista Middle School
- Molly Redman – Edna Hill Middle School
- Mariah Juarez – Excelsior Middle School
- Alyssa Huffmaster – Knightsen Elementary School
- Samantha Ochoa – O’Hara Park Middle School
- Alithia Passakos – Old River Elementary School
The Legacy Award was given to three young ladies – Gabriella Mendez, Uchechukwu Moghalu and Lilian Rodriguez – who spoke of women’s empowerment.
The “Violet Richardson” award went to three girls. Kaley Wieland, Emily Keas and Ava Cotroneo each received a check, which they plan to use for college. The non-profit they support received a donation as well.
Emily Keas was also selected as the Founder Region Soroptimist Barbara Stevenson “S” Club Award recipient.
A new award was created this year to support women continuing their education called the Delta Dreamers/Big Goal Accelerator. LaTisa Cheney, Heidi Edwards, Nicole Summers, Thomesisha Johnson and Murissa Thompson received checks to help with their goals.
The “Live Your Dream: Training and Education Award” assists women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them resources to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. The recipients are Rosa Savala, Miljana Mijanovic and Francisca Peterson.
“Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment,” according to the website.
Due to the success at their fundraisers, they increased the number and amount of their awards given this year.
They meet the first Tuesday of each month at the Delta Gallery in the Streets of Brentwood at 6 p.m.
