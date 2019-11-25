After years of District efforts and requests by Anglers, the Park District’s Fisheries Program has finally gotten a supply of lightning trout. Lightning trout from Mt. Lassen Trout Farm will be planted at Del Valle, Lake Chabot, Quarry Lakes, and Shadow Cliffs the week of Nov 25-29, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Overall, 2,000 pounds of lightning trout will be planted, approximately 500 pounds per lake. Anglers should head out early for a special chance to catch these amazing fish. Trout typically bite during the mornings and evenings this time of year.
Lightning Trout, golden in color with a bright red stripe down their sides, are known as a beautiful, great fighting fish with meat resembling that of a salmon. If you are lucky enough to see one, they often look like neon lights shooting through the water.
“Lightning trout are a beautiful, unique fish that you don’t get to see every day,” said Park District Fisheries Program Manager Joe Sullivan. “We’ve been trying to get lightning trout for quite some time, but it’s been difficult the last couple of years due to the drought.
“I’d like to get out there and catch one myself, but I’ll leave it to our anglers to have the fun,” added Sullivan.
Lightning trout are a unique genetic strain of rainbow trout, which is native to East Bay waterways. They are specifically bred to be planted in waterways for recreational fishing and are not able to reproduce.
Anglers and fishing enthusiasts are encouraged to head out to one of these four lakes for the chance to catch some of these amazing fish!
As a public service, the Park District plants 130,000 pounds of hatchery-raised fish annually in its lakes. Daily fishing permits and a state fishing license are required to fish in regional lakes. For avid anglers, the Regional Parks Foundation sells an annual angler membership which covers the cost of parking and fishing permits. Visit www.regionalparksfoundation.org for more information.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.