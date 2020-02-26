Lions Multiple District Four Student Speakers Contest

Photo by Ruth Roberts

Peyton Silva from Heritage High School (center) was the winner of the recent Lions Multiple District Four Student Speakers Contest. The topic was “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?” and the five contestants spoke before a panel of judges who rated them on their content, delivery and overall effectiveness. Peyton won $100 and will move on to the next zone contest on March 5. The runners-up all received $25. From left: Drake Daley, Mateo Arenas, Peyton Silva, Trinity Plum and Shenran Chen.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags