Peyton Silva from Heritage High School (center) was the winner of the recent Lions Multiple District Four Student Speakers Contest. The topic was “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?” and the five contestants spoke before a panel of judges who rated them on their content, delivery and overall effectiveness. Peyton won $100 and will move on to the next zone contest on March 5. The runners-up all received $25. From left: Drake Daley, Mateo Arenas, Peyton Silva, Trinity Plum and Shenran Chen.
Spectacular speeches at the Lions Multiple District Four Student Speakers Contest
