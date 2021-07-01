Spray pads open in Brentwood

The city of Brentwood will open several of the water feature areas for children to enjoy. Spray pad water features are now open from 10:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. until Oct. 31.
This is a great opportunity for Brentwood youngsters to stay cool during these hot summer days. Adult supervision is required for children under the age of 14 and no pets are allowed. To address drought concerns, all spray pads use 100% recirculated water.
Spray Pad Locations and Hours:
Rainbows End Park
1626 Marina Way
10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
City Park
710 2nd St.
10 a.m.- 7p.m.
Blue Goose Park
1765 Adams Lane
10 a.m.- 7p.m.
