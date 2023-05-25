Spreading a love of reading
Photo by Christian Raitt

Members of the Oakley Rotary Club recently spent the day building and installing Little Free Libraries, public bookcases that allow residents around the city to share books. From left to right are David Wahl, Michael Hale, Lynn Mackey, Vera Martinez and Joseph Patrick Bray Jr.

