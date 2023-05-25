Spreading a love of reading

Members of the Oakley Rotary Club recently spent the day building and installing Little Free Libraries, public bookcases that allow residents around the city to share books. From left to right are David Wahl, Michael Hale, Lynn Mackey, Vera Martinez and Joseph Patrick Bray Jr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Bryant wants people to stay in Brentwood as city continues to grow
- Fire in Oakley renders neighboring houses uninhabitable
- Eagles nest delays Sand Creek road project
- Brentwood police promote two long-time officers to lieutenant
- Liberty Union Rugby Club aims to develop rugby after winning trophy
- Three dead after speeding car crashes into tree on Lone Tree Way
- Fourth of July fireworks – drone style
- Groups protest animal shelter kill policy
- Marsh Creek Trail plan advances
- Trip to State meet helps build culture for Liberty High School STUNT team
Videos
Collections
- [photos] Antioch Marina the fastest way to the Delta
- [photos] Liberty Union Rugby Club aims to develop rugby after winning trophy
- [photos] As garden grows, so does need for volunteers
- [Photos] Soroptimist International of the Delta celebrates outstanding students
- I just can't get you out of my head! These pop classics took just MINUTES to write...
- Counties with the warmest summers in California
- [Photos] May 2023 Pets
- 'She was brought here by love...' The stars who became parents in their 60s and OLDER!
- States with the highest rate of people killed by police
- [Photos] Deer Valley, Heritage boys tennis both fall in NCS tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.