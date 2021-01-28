Spreading positivity
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Feeling the need to share a positive message during challenging times, Hannah Smith held this sign while standing on the corner of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane in Brentwood, Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Brentwood youth said she just wanted to give people some expression of hope and optimism.

[Video] Hannah Smith spreads a positive message in Brentwood

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags