Spreading positivity

Feeling the need to share a positive message during challenging times, Hannah Smith held this sign while standing on the corner of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane in Brentwood, Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Brentwood youth said she just wanted to give people some expression of hope and optimism.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Public Health Officials lift Regional Stay at Home Order for all regions
- Contra Costa returns to purple tier
- Solo fatality crash on SR-160 in Oakley
- Innovation Center @ Brentwood discussion continues
- Future Oakley train platform could arrive in 2022
- Changing of the guard at El Campanil Theatre
- Brentwood Police are seeking additional victims associated with sex crimes investigation
- Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Brentwood
- New Brentwood Councilmember Jovita Mendoza ready for new role
- Shoplifiting suspect eludes deputies in Discovery Bay
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] East County Winter Storm January 2021
- [Photos] Walnut Blvd. homeless camp in Brentwood
- [Photos] January 2021 Pets
- [Photos] New Years Day at Big Break Regional Shoreline
- [Photos] Let Them Play sports rally
- [Photos] Brentwood Park and Ride stabbing
- [Photos] Brentwood Blvd. rollover accident
- [Photos] Brentwood rollover accident
- [Photos] Oakley trailer fire
- [Photos] 2020 - Year in Review
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.