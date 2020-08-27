A drive thru tri-tip barbecue will be available Saturday, Sept. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the St. Anne Community Life Center in Byron, 2800 Camino Diablo. The dinner comes with corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans, a roll and two cookies in a take-out bag for $20. All dinners must be preordered and paid for by the cutoff date of Sept. 13. No dinner sales will be made after this date.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the St. Anne Knights of Columbus with proceeds going to the local food bank and community projects.
For more information and to place your order, contact Mike Stoiber at mjs2082@aol.com or call 925-759-4669.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.