As the state continues to shelter in place, charitable organizations are working overtime with less staff to meet the increased need in the community.
One such nonprofit, St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), serves more than 81,000 residents in Contra Costa County. On an annual basis, it distributes more than $2 million in direct financial aid, food, clothing, furniture, shelter, medical and dental services, and more. With COVID-19 leaving many without work, leadership and volunteers of the organization continue to adjust with limited hands on deck and a heightened demand for help.
“We’ve increased our outreach for sure due to the number of people being out of work,” said Joyce Ohanesian, a Brentwood SVdP volunteer. “The difference now is that food choices are limited; people used to be able to come into the hall and tell us what they wanted, but now they have no choice. We pack up stuff for them and put it in their trunk, and we tell them if they get something they don’t really want to please share it with your neighbor.”
In Oakley, volunteer Pat Walsh said his team serves 110 to 125 families — factoring out to about 400 to 500 people — at each food distribution, which occurs twice a month in his city. He gave a nod to his crew of volunteers, naming specifically Luisa Ruiz, who coordinates the food pantry.
“Families come from all across the community, and some of our families are homeless,” Walsh said. “For us, it’s a blessing to be able to participate and be able to serve those in need in our community.”
Barb Hunt, SVdP development director, said the organization’s number of safety-net programs are not only continuing during the shelter-in-place but the group is finding alternate ways to stay connected with clients, such as virtual home visits.
“We have long-term relationships with people as we mentor them through their crisis,” she said. “From the 28 SVdP branches, 750 volunteer ‘Vincentians’ do the work every day, and every week, of answering the call for help when neighbors need food, rental/utility assistance and more.”
Hunt noted donations to be the lifeblood of SVdP but also requested donors avoid dumping unusable materials.
“People are dropping off loads of clothes, and they’re soiled or torn — furniture that’s stained or ripped — and we can’t resell them in the thrift stores,” Hunt said. “If someone wouldn’t wear it or put it in their home, we also can’t resell it. The thrift stores are the earned income part of our business and support the other programs we offer.”
Due to unwanted dumping of damaged materials, Hunt reported disposal costs in the amount of $3,000 or more a month, which she said was taking food right out of the mouths of hungry people.
Last week, SVdP distributed 500 boxes of food from its Pittsburg location with the help of 23 volunteers and District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover.
“It looks like we’re giving people food,” Walsh continued, “but really we’re giving them hope and love.”
Those in need of assistance or wishing to donate can visit http://www.svdp-cc.org.
