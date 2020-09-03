The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) is a paid jobs training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment.
The 24-week Pittsburg-based program teaches members techniques to find a job, offering training in resume development, interviewing and workplace success techniques in a supportive and compassionate environment. Mandatory orientation sessions for people interested in applying to the program will take place on Sept. 12 and 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, in Pittsburg. To register, call 925-439-5060.
The Workforce Development Program aims to help tear down the barriers that stand in the way of employment for individuals who have struggled to obtain and maintain employment. Participants are matched with mentors and take weekly classes to continue developing necessary workplace skills. A new class of participants is selected every six months.
Participants gain paid, part-time, (22.5 hours per week), work experience in a St. Vincent de Paul thrift store or SVdP’s trucking and transportation department. Additional training in retail operations include cash register operations, inventory display and optimization, and warehouse operations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen millions of people suddenly find themselves out of work. In these hard times, it is more imperative than ever that applicants gain skills to be competitive in the job market. The Workforce Development Program at SVdP seeks to address that need and prepare participants for the realities of the working world.
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County has provided safety-net services in the county for over 56 years, serving 81,000 people annually and distributing over $1 million of direct financial assistance and over $1.5 million of in-kind aid. Over 750 SVdP volunteers and a small staff lead operations in Contra Costa, including the SVdP Family Resource Center in Pittsburg, 28 branches and 3 thrift stores. One of the largest charitable organizations in the world, SVdP is an international, nonprofit, Catholic lay organization of more than 800,000 men and women who offer person-to-person services to the needy and suffering in 155 countries on five continents.
