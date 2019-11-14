St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County (SVdP) is furthering its goal of ending poverty one person, one family, one community at a time by joining the Global Giving Tuesday Movement on Dec. 3, 2019.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and celebrate generosity worldwide. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts and touches every person on the planet.
SVdP is joining the movement and hopes to raise funds to help support its holistic approach to assisting Contra Costa residents overcome the challenges of poverty. Currently, the SVdP Family Resource Center is host to multiple programs, including a free medical clinic and dental program for the uninsured, a daytime homeless shelter, a hot meal program, an emergency food program and a transitional job training program for residents returning to the workforce.
“St. Vincent de Paul is so excited to be involved with Giving Tuesday this year,” said Executive Director Claudia Ramirez. “We try to help our community members in the most efficient and effective way possible by tailoring our assistance to their specific needs. That takes a lot of resources and every little bit helps.”
Giving Tuesday began in 2012, and millions have donated their time and treasure each year in honor of the day.
Those who are interested in joining SVdP’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.svdp-cc.org/giving-tuesday. Two anonymous donors have agreed to match each dollar raised on Dec. 3 for SVdP up to $2,000. Each $1 donation will have triple the impact!
For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org, the Giving Tuesday Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
