The 2021 State of the Town Gala held June 19th was a success with a fantastic ’80s themed celebration, live auction, dinner and dancing. The winners were also announced for Citizen of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Business of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
The winners were:
Citizen of the Year - Carolyn George
Nonprofit of the Year - Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection
Business of the Year - Tess’ Community Kitchen
BUSD Teacher of the Year - Jennifer Krey, Excelsior Middle School
Part of the proceeds from this event will be donated to all the nonprofits nominated for the award, which include: Aim High Child Care Center; Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection and Some Gave All.
