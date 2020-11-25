There are two more opportunities for families to sign up for The Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) Holiday Food and Toy Drive.
“There is still plenty of room for families to register for the program this year,” said BRCC founder Lill Pierce. “We want to ensure everyone is provided for and can celebrate and enjoy the holidays.”
Registration dates are Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. Food and gift distribution will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Preregistration is required, as well as identification and proof of residency. BRCC will not share any personal or family information with any outside organization or agency. The program is limited to 500 registrants; Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island residents only. Registration will be at Veterans Park, 3841 Balfour Road (next to the Brentwood Senior Center.) Sign-up tables will be set up for registrants, and masks are required. For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.