The Delta Quilters Guild will host its annual Quilt Show this weekend, Aug. 20-21, at the Brentwood Community Center from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Entry fee is $10, with residents younger than 8 and older than 80 admitted free.

There will be 100 quilt/quilted art entries, 14 vendors, a boutique with handcrafted items for purchase, raffle baskets, an Opportunity Quilt raffle, a variety of demonstrations of quilting/sewing techniques, and participation from Brentwood downtown businesses.

