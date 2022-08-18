The Delta Quilters Guild will host its annual Quilt Show this weekend, Aug. 20-21, at the Brentwood Community Center from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Entry fee is $10, with residents younger than 8 and older than 80 admitted free.
There will be 100 quilt/quilted art entries, 14 vendors, a boutique with handcrafted items for purchase, raffle baskets, an Opportunity Quilt raffle, a variety of demonstrations of quilting/sewing techniques, and participation from Brentwood downtown businesses.
The theme of this year’s show, Every Quilt Tells a Story highlights quilts that have a special story. In addition to the 2022 entries, the Best of Show winners from the 2021 show will be displayed in the lobby.
Brentwood native Mary Casey Black is this year’s Featured Quilter at the show. She retired from the Brentwood School District, which dedicated Mary Casey Black Elementary School in honor of her contributions during her career. She has held several leadership positions in the guild and teaches workshops in Celtic and hand applique quilting designs.
The Quilt Show will have areas highlighting the guild’s community outreach. As a nonprofit, the guild donates quilts to local agencies, nonprofit organizations, local veterans, and disaster relief organizations. Since May (the guild year runs from May through the following April), the guild has donated 80 quilts.
At 1 p.m. on both days of the show, the guild will present patriotic quilts to past and present veterans nominated for their dedication and service to our country. Brentwood VFW Post 10789 will perform a Color Guard ceremony.
Proceeds from the show will help defray the cost of fabric, batting, and thread for donation quilts.
Special exhibit in the fall
The Delta Gallery Community Art Center at the Streets of Brentwood, which is managed by the all-volunteer non-profit Art Guild of the Delta, will feature quilts/quilted art of members of the Delta Quilters Guild from Oct. 6 to Nov. 4. The exhibit will include the Best of Show winners from the 2022 Quilt Show. Guild members will conduct workshops on Saturday afternoons during this special exhibit.
