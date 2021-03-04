Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern California’s Strengthening Her Education (S.H.E.) Leads STEM Summit is reimagined this year for a virtual setting.
Targeting people who identify as female, S.H.E. Leads connects business leaders and outstanding high school students from Northern California in STEM career path exploration. As in prior years, the STEM Summit will offer programming and participants from diverse career and educational backgrounds, as well as Black, Indigenous, POC and LGTBQ+ individuals.
Students can attend as many workshops and sessions as they wish.
The S.H.E. Leads Virtual STEM Summit will offer high school students diverse career knowledge and give them the confidence to further their aspirations and build their professional networks. Through impactful workshops with interactive student activities, S.H.E. Leads stays true to the interactive JA philosophy of providing real-world experiences that help youth create a successful future.
The summit will take place on Monday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, March 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/306spKa.
