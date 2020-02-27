Brentwood Library visitors’ imaginations are regularly inspired by books.
Now a student-created mural aims to elicit a similar reaction.
Students at Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy (PADA) recently received the city council’s approval to create a doodle-inspired mandala mural on a library wall.
The creation, featuring eight 30 to 84-inch (in diameter) geometric configurations of different colors and shapes, will cover the entire first-floor staircase wall — including above and along the sides of the orange alcove study area — forming an imagination-sparking piece.
The city’s public-art acquisition fund, comprised of development fees collected for the acquisition and construction of public art, will cover the project’s $4,819 cost.
“We want to create something that will catch the viewer’s eye and give the viewer a chance to let their mind wander,” said Liberty senior Madison Huddleston, a member of the high school’s academy for students interested in pursuing visual arts.
The young artists, who had to get their project approved by the Art Commission and City Council, explored several doodle designs before deciding on mandalas — known for removing irritating thoughts and allowing the creative mind to run free and relax — to craft their future creation, said fellow PADA student Leah Carrasco.
A recent preview drew rave reviews from city officials. The piece is the latest in a series of yearly artistic creations forged through a City of Brentwood and Liberty High School partnership dating back to 2011.
“There have been several years that we have had the PADA do this, and every time you say, ‘They won’t be able to top this,’ they bring presentations and set the bar even higher,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.
Fellow councilmember Claudette Staton pointed out that she enjoyed the color scheme, which will feature bright pink, yellow, red, purple, blue, green and orange to compliment nearby colors.
“I really like this,” she said. “I think it’s pretty.”
Now that the city has approved the funding and design, the students are scheduled to start work as early as March, wrapping up by the end of the school year.
The largest mandalas will be painted onto the library wall, with the rest designed on plexiglass circles and affixed with clear standoffs, making the figures appear to float and adding depth to the space.
“Even though this area is under the stairs, visitors of the library will be able to view the mural from many angles,” said PADA student Lindsey Bubniak.
Other PADA-created pieces around town include a mural portraying Brentwood’s transformation through time on the Minnesota Trail Undercrossing at Sand Creek Road; an 80-foot mural at King Park, depicting an underwater scene; painted utility boxes, following a local produce theme; a sunflower mural that wraps around the corner of Second Street and Brentwood Boulevard; abstract painted murals at the four underpasses along Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue; five mosaic sculptures of animals playing with various sports balls, along the Sunset Athletic Complex walkway; and a mural at Oak Meadow Park.
For more information on the PADA program, visit https://bit.ly/2DTWPpp.
