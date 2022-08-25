Students get backpacks from moms group

Mothers of Brentwood members and Brentwood Union School District personnel take a photo opportunity after their annual backpack drive. They held their annual backpack drive. The group, which is also a 501 c (3) non-profit organization, along with assistance from local Girl Scout Troops 30301, 31442, and 31944, provided more than 40 backpacks to the district. Each backpack held notebooks, pencils, and crayons, while some also included colored pencils, glue, and other essentials that upper-grade students would find useful.
“Our wonderful, local Mothers of Brentwood has been an outstanding partner for years with our district,” said schools Superintendent Dana Eaton. “Every year, they provide dozens of backpacks full of school supplies that we are able to give to students in need. We are deeply appreciative of their generosity and their commitment to helping every, single one of our students be successful.”
The backpacks are available to any student – from elementary to middle school – who may need one. To obtain a backpack, contact your child’s school.
