Summer Fest to sizzle in Oakley

The city has announced their inaugural Summer Fest celebration will take place on July 2 downtown, replacing the city’s previous annual event, Oakley Cityhood Celebration.
The celebration will be in Civic Center Plaza and on Main Street from O’Hara Avenue to Vintage Parkway, according to the city’s website. It will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will feature a variety of entertainment from live music to a vintage car show and a cornhole tournament. Unlike the previous Cityhood-like celebrations, there will be no fireworks for safety reasons, according to officials.
“Our transition from the Cityhood Celebration at Freedom Basin to Summer Fest in the heart of downtown reflects the need to accommodate our growing community,” City Manager Josh McMurray said in an email. “It was a difficult decision to remove our popular fireworks show and reposition the event to a new location. However, public safety will always be our number one priority for any event now and in the future.”
Summer Fest will also feature an extensive list of activities tailored to children, according to Felicia Escover, the assistant to the city manager. The Kid Zone has plenty to keep kids busy, including face painting, water games and a goat-petting zoo. Admission to the Kid Zone is free for children 5 and younger, while parents of older children may purchase a wristband for $5.
In addition to the variety of entertainment options, Summer Fest will also play host to vendor booths where local artisans can sell their wares as well as booths serving food and drinks. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted, Escover noted, but the Oakley Rotary Club will be on site selling beer and wine.
“Our inaugural Summer Fest is a day we’ve been looking forward to,” McMurray said. “What makes this city unique is its sense of community. I look forward to seeing our downtown alive with families, fellowship and community.”
A full schedule of events, as well as signup forms for the car show, also at Civic Center Plaza, and 5K run, which starts at Ironhouse Sanitary District that same day, can be found at www.oakleysummerfest.com.
