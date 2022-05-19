The Town of Discovery Bay and the Discovery Bay Lions Club have teamed up once again to bring two free concerts to the community.
The first concert is Saturday, June 4, featuring Forejour, a Foreigner and Journey tribute band. The second concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Summer Jam Concert Series takes place Saturday, June 4, and Sept. 17, at the Discovery Bay Community Center, 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., in Discovery Bay. Gates open at 5 p.m.
“The last couple years has been challenging on many levels, and we just want to bring a little joy and happiness to the community,” said Lions Club member Bryon Gutow.
This will be the sixth year the Lions and Discovery Bay have sponsored Summer Jam. The partnership is mutually beneficial; proceeds are split between the two organizations. In the past, the town has used money raised by the concerts to rebuild the barbecue pit at the community center, purchase patio furniture, and fund a variety of other projects. The Lions Club donates its portion to the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired in Pittsburg.
Besides offering music, the Lions will be selling beer, wine and margaritas. There will be food trucks and ice cream at this family-friendly party.
“We are excited to work again with the Lions Club for the two Summer Jam events they have planned,” said Dina Breitstein, general manager for the Town of Discovery Bay. “It’s been a great partnership in the past, and we look forward to continuing that this summer.”
For more information, call 925-392-4575.
