Super Warriors fan with Down syndrome meets All-Star guard Curry

Photo courtesy of Working Wonders

JJ Church, a member of Working Wonders, a not-for-profit program in Brentwood for adults with intellectual disabilities, met Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Church also had the Warriors’ All-Star guard sign the ball.

JJ Church is a passionate athlete, including a love for basketball and the Golden State Warriors. He can often be seen proudly sporting his Warriors uniform with Stephen Curry’s name and the number 30 on the back.

He actually got to visit with Curry thanks to an invitation from the Warriors because JJ was born with trisomy 21, more commonly known as Down syndrome. What makes his condition particularly rare is that he has translocation Down syndrome, which only about 4% of those with Down syndrome have. JJ is part of Working Wonders, a not-for-profit program in Brentwood for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“JJ was selected this spring as our first ‘Work Crew Member of the Month’ while we are expanding our job program in downtown Brentwood,” said Matt Schwab, who runs Working Wonders with his wife, Christine Schwab.

