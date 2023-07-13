Super Warriors fan with Down syndrome meets All-Star guard Curry

JJ Church is a passionate athlete, including a love for basketball and the Golden State Warriors. He can often be seen proudly sporting his Warriors uniform with Stephen Curry’s name and the number 30 on the back.
He actually got to visit with Curry thanks to an invitation from the Warriors because JJ was born with trisomy 21, more commonly known as Down syndrome. What makes his condition particularly rare is that he has translocation Down syndrome, which only about 4% of those with Down syndrome have. JJ is part of Working Wonders, a not-for-profit program in Brentwood for adults with intellectual disabilities.
“JJ was selected this spring as our first ‘Work Crew Member of the Month’ while we are expanding our job program in downtown Brentwood,” said Matt Schwab, who runs Working Wonders with his wife, Christine Schwab.
An artist who finds joy in helping others, JJ works with his father, Jeff Church, at their business, Church & Sons Painting Co. A big goal at Working Wonders is to help open doors for clients in Brentwood.
“These are highly capable people who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and have the freedom to choose how they live, work, and play,” Matt Schwab said. Jeff Church says the program is just what his son needs. “JJ’s 41 years old. At this point, I just want him to have fun,” Jeff says.
When JJ — who played for the Brentwood Hawks in Special Olympics basketball — is not working with his father or at Working Wonders, he is cheering for the Warriors. One of the most magical memories for JJ was when he and his father were invited to a Warriors game in Oakland. Jeff called it a moment of “serendipity,” because at the time, JJ was grieving his late girlfriend’s death. The Warriors staff were moved by JJ’s story. When he came down to the court, the entire Warriors team greeted JJ and signed a basketball for him. Out of all the players, Curry stayed and talked with JJ the most, and JJ was happy to have made Curry laugh.
He also enjoyed his brief time with the Warriors cheerleaders, one photo of which is JJ’s phone screensaver. “These are my girls!,” JJ said.
For more information about Working Wonders at 315 Orchard Drive, call 925-626-4750 or visit www.letsworkwonders.org.
