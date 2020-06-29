In support of a longtime resident with failing health, the community of Oakley found a unique way to celebrate during COVID-19.
The Columbiettes along with St. Anthony Knights of Columbus and the Squirettes recently coordinated a festive event for Harriet Zych — who served as a City of Oakley secretary and contributed over 20 years to both the farm bureau board and the St. Anthony senior food bank.
Community members decorated her driveway with balloons and the whole neighborhood came out to support her. Knight Dave McIntyre led the car parade consisting of several classic vehicles. Oakley Councilmember Michael Krieg and Vice Mayor Susan Higgins also participated in the parade. Father Rafael, Father Giopre, Grand Knight Tony Salas, California State President Becky Trombley and the Columbiettes Honor Guard joined the celebration. Columbiette president, Libby Davis presented Harriet with an honorary life membership in the St. Anthony Columbiettes auxiliary.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.