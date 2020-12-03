Taking to the ice
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Leighton Asprooch, 7, zips around the rink at Brentwood on Ice Tuesday, Nov. 24. The popular location at 739 Second St., across from City Park, is open every day now through New Year’s Eve. Masks and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are enforced, and reservations are required. For more information, call 925-516-7664.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags