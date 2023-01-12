A musical conference

Students from Bristow Middle School, Edna Hill Middle School and Adams Middle School participated in the California Music Educators Bay Section Conference at San Jose State University. The conference features students who participate in choir, band and orchestra. The conference took place Jan. 6-7, with students rehearsing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. More than a dozen California counties were represented. It culminated in a joint performance for students’ families on that Saturday.
