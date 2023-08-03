Teachers ready for new year after convocation

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Teachers from the local high schools all celebrated the start of the new school year at the 121st LUHSD Convocation ceremony last Friday.

“There’s excitement, there’s anxiousness, there’s that hope for the next year,” LUHSD superintendent Eric Volta said.

He was talking last Friday before the students throughout the Liberty Union High School District returned to class, the teachers and faculty throughout the district celebrated the start of the new academic year at the 121st Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Convocation at the Roy Ghiggeri Gymnasium at Liberty High School.

“The freshmen are starting in their high school careers as the seniors are coming toward the end of their high school careers. The first day of school is just an awesome time I look forward to every year.”

