Teachers ready for new year after convocation

“There’s excitement, there’s anxiousness, there’s that hope for the next year,” LUHSD superintendent Eric Volta said.
He was talking last Friday before the students throughout the Liberty Union High School District returned to class, the teachers and faculty throughout the district celebrated the start of the new academic year at the 121st Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Convocation at the Roy Ghiggeri Gymnasium at Liberty High School.
“The freshmen are starting in their high school careers as the seniors are coming toward the end of their high school careers. The first day of school is just an awesome time I look forward to every year.”
Teachers and faculty from all five high schools in the district – Liberty, Freedom, Heritage, La Paloma, and Independence – all got together either for the first time ever or the first time in a long time in a setting just like a school assembly where one ‘good morning’ was replied with more than 100 others saying “good morning.”
“It truly is a family atmosphere,” Volta said. “Everybody else has taught everybody else’s children. “We have educators who have great programs, beautiful facilities, and we have a caring staff that truly cares about our kids.”
Volta, Brentwood Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer, and Assemblywoman Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) were just a few of those who spoke to open the ceremony.
“I applaud you for the work that you do,” Wilson told the crowd. “Most people don’t know the impact that you have, but there are adults out there that remember their childhood teachers. We appreciate you, and we welcome you to a new season of changing lives.”
One of those teachers was Hillary Pedrotti, an English teacher at Heritage High School and the current president of the Liberty Education Association.
Pedrotti was also one of just three teachers who was recognized for her more than 35 years of service as a teacher in the district at both Liberty and Heritage.
“It’s the only time everyone in the district is all in the same room,” Pedrotti said. “And that’s powerful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.