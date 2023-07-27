Teen’s flower shop starts to bloom

A new flower business has sprouted in Brentwood. Jenna Mejia, 17, opened FloresbyJen in early July, marking the latest social media-run flower shop.
Built on the foundation of gratitude, FloresbyJen aims to foster thankfulness and appreciation through the language of flowers. Mejia’s passion for floral artistry as well as encouragement from others has navigated the journey of starting a small business.
When Jenna contemplated starting a business, she had hesitations. To solidify her decision, she decided to post an Instagram story asking others what their thoughts were about her business idea. Mejia described how her followers’ shocking feedback pushed her to begin FloresbyJen.
“I was not expecting all the support that I had received,” she said. “My direct messages were flooded with sweet comments and encouragement from relatives, friends and acquaintances- everyone. Those messages I give credit to jump-starting it all.”
The abundance of support left Jenna speechless, as starting a small business is difficult. Jenna described the behind-the-scenes of what she does for FloresbyJen.
“My mornings start early, picking up the prettiest and freshest flowers. Then, I take them home to arrange the bouquets, and voila. I manage the money and social media and coordinate with all of my beautiful customers. So, it is a one-woman show over here!” she said.
FloresbyJen is based entirely on Instagram, and has been an asset to the growth of her business and she can easily communicate with new, current and prospective customers to understand each requested bouquet, she said.
“The best part about starting my business has been the interpersonal connections that I have been able to make and strengthen with others,” Jenna said. “Whether this may be among new friends who have purchased from me, my family helping me overcome an obstacle, or my community supporting my business, I am truly blessed to be a part of it all.”
The transition from a hobby to a business required Jenna to make difficult decisions. “One particular struggle was mustering up the courage to actually charge my clients! Having evolved an intrinsic pursuit into something that could be profitable was tough because I had been used to gifting bouquets for free, not selling them,” she explained. “I wanted to make sure that what I would be charging my customers was fair to them and myself — I did not want to overcharge, and I certainly did not want to sell myself short.”
Jenna turned to her family for direction when any obstacles blocked her path. “My mom plays a big role in helping me sort out any bumps in the road. Whenever things get tricky, I go to her for advice. For instance, when it came to pricing my bouquets, together we sought out other florists and their prices to figure out what I should be charging,” Jenna said.
Bouquets can be purchased via Instagram to @floresbyjen.
