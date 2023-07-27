Teen’s flower shop starts to bloom
Submitted photos

A new flower business has sprouted in Brentwood. Jenna Mejia, 17, opened FloresbyJen in early July, marking the latest social media-run flower shop.

Built on the foundation of gratitude, FloresbyJen aims to foster thankfulness and appreciation through the language of flowers. Mejia’s passion for floral artistry as well as encouragement from others has navigated the journey of starting a small business.

When Jenna contemplated starting a business, she had hesitations. To solidify her decision, she decided to post an Instagram story asking others what their thoughts were about her business idea. Mejia described how her followers’ shocking feedback pushed her to begin FloresbyJen.

