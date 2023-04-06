Telugu community celebrates Hindu culture at festivals

Courtesy of the Tri-Delta Telugu Association

Tejaswi Yenamandra, who has been practicing the traditional Bharatanatyam dance for more than 20 years, performs in Brentwood recently. She started the Saadhana School of Dance in Antioch, teaching children and adults.

BRENTWOOD – The first Saturday of April saw a local school auditorium in Brentwood filled with enthusiastic adults and children to celebrate two Hindu festivals among the Telugu community.

The April 1 event at the R. Paul Krey Elementary School had more than 200 area residents dressed in traditional attire attending the Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is derived from two Sanskrit words- “yuga,” which means era or age, and “adi,” which means beginning or start. The springtime festival signifies the New Year for the people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in South India.

