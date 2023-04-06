Telugu community celebrates Hindu culture at festivals

BRENTWOOD – The first Saturday of April saw a local school auditorium in Brentwood filled with enthusiastic adults and children to celebrate two Hindu festivals among the Telugu community.
The April 1 event at the R. Paul Krey Elementary School had more than 200 area residents dressed in traditional attire attending the Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami celebrations.
Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is derived from two Sanskrit words- “yuga,” which means era or age, and “adi,” which means beginning or start. The springtime festival signifies the New Year for the people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in South India.
Sri Rama Navami marks the birth anniversary of one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, Lord Sri Rama, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The holy festival is celebrated widely in India and across the world.
These festivals typically fall in March or April, depending on the Hindu calendar. This year, Ugadi was on March 22, while Sri Rama Navami was on March 30.
Tri-Delta Telugu Association member Ravi Vedantham said such events promote Telugu culture not only to the younger generation but also to people elsewhere.
“We live in Brentwood. And last year, my wife and I organized a Ugadi festival in our backyard, and we had more than 100 people attending it,” Vedantham said.
“Looking at the interest and passion shown by the Telugu community, we wanted to start an organization to create a platform for our children to promote the culture and festivities,” said Vedantham.
His wife, Samatha Narra, the Association’s president, said there was tremendous support in creating awareness about the cultural aspects and festivities in the community.
Another member, Usha Vallamdas, said such events not only bring back childhood memories amongst the Indian diaspora but also present an opportunity to create new ones for the next generation.
“I get to explain to my children the significance of Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami so they know their culture better,” she noted. “My kids were shy before, but after getting connected to their Indian roots, I see them being more comfortable and having the confidence to talk about their culture to their friends.”
Mahir Khanna,17, who volunteered at the event, said it is necessary to keep the culture and traditions alive.
“I feel happy as this is one of the organizations in the East Bay area that has taken pride in their own culture, bringing it to a foreign land, and trying to connect everyone locally, especially since there is a growing population of Indians in Brentwood,” said Khanna.
Charan Venkata Sai Karthik Kanchana, 17, said he is learning about his culture and hopes to pass it down to the future generation.
“One of the few ways I would keep the culture going for the future generation would be to talk to my future kids, informing them and teaching things I learned every day so there isn’t any stigma against any religious (and cultural) activities that we do,” he added.
The event kicked off with a pooja (prayers to God), followed by a coloring competition for children, and rangoli drawing (a traditional Indian art form using colored sand or powder to decorate a floor). Other cultural activities included singing and dance performances..
One of the dances was by Tejaswi Yenamandra, who has been practicing the traditional Bharatanatyam dance for over 20 years. She holds a Masters in Bharatanatyam from the University of Hyderabad, and started the Saadhana School of Dance in Antioch, teaching dance to children and adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.