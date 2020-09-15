The Byron Delta Lions Club collaborated with the Brentwood and Discovery Bay Lions Clubs to donate a 23 cubic-foot freezer to the Delta Christian Food Pantry on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Linda Barbara of the Byron Delta Lions orchestrated the donation, collecting funds from each of the three clubs and obtaining a grant for the remaining cost. In total, Barbara was able to collect the necessary $2,650 and present Karen Randle — who runs the pantry — with the sales slip for the freezer.
“I felt there was a need in our community for a freezer for people who need to have meat in their diet, and currently, that wasn’t being addressed,” Barbara said. “All we were getting was canned food like Spam and Vienna sausages, and everybody should have protein, so there was a need and I saw it, so I filled it.”
The Byron Delta Lions partner with the food pantry on a regular basis, working to gather clothing, money and food for donations to the Byron, Bethel Island and Knightsen areas.
