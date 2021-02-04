As sunset approaches, stratocumulous clouds build in the east, as seen from the Summer Lake walking trail in Oakley, Tuesday, Feb. 2. The winter storms continued earlier in the week, but forecasters expect brighter skies over the weekend.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Downtown Brentwood businesses to install outdoor patio covers
- Cypress Road accident leaves one driver injured
- Investigation underway in Winco armed robbery
- Family reconnects after 60 years
- Shots fired in Discovery Bay
- Contra Costa County School Boards Association asks for priority access to Covid 19 vaccines for education workers
- Storm damages marina and ministry
- Barbara Bonnickson is 100 Years Old!
- Sellers’ market continues into new year
- Liberty water polo star signs letter of intent to University of the Pacific
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Storm damage at New Life Marina in Bethel Island
- [Photos] East County Winter Storm January 2021
- Who’s next? From Jim Leonhard to Wade Phillips to copying Bucs, Matt LaFleur has options for Packers' next defensive coordinator
- [Photos] Walnut Blvd. homeless camp in Brentwood
- [Photos] January 2021 Pets
- [Photos] Let Them Play sports rally
- [Photos] Brentwood Park and Ride stabbing
- [Photos] Brentwood rollover accident
- Most successful musical artists of all time
- [Photos] Oakley trailer fire
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.