The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, along with several other California law enforcement agencies, recently donated unused and expired safety equipment to Ukraine, the agency said in a news release.
The Ukrainian government intends to provide this equipment to civilians as an additional layer of safety amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The 60 pieces of donated equipment included old helmets, body armor and other equipment, according to the Contra Costa County agency.
The request came from the California Office of Emergency Services, which has been in contact with the Ukrainian Consulate in San Francisco, for ballistic vests and helmets and other personal protective equipment.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this protective equipment, which would have been disposed,” said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. “Although this gear is out of date, it could offer some protection for Ukrainian civilians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.