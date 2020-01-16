The East Contra Costa Historical Society (ECCHS) is hosting a contest in honor of its 50-year anniversary as a nonprofit historical museum.
The ECCHS is looking for any and all creative individuals from East Contra Costa County to design a new logo to represent the historical society and what it stands for.
“With our current logo, when you shrink it down, you lose a lot of the quality,” said ECCHS Chairperson and docent Mary Black. “We’re calling for a new logo. It’s the 50th anniversary of the museum, and we feel like it’s the perfect time for a facelift.”
Chairmembers, docents and breakers are currently working together to renovate the main house, tool shed and various vehicles on the 1.3 acre property, located at 3890 Sellers Ave. in Brentwood. While the renovation is in process, ECCHS is looking to rebrand all of their current signs and future flyers with something new and recognizable.
The design should feature the words “East Contra Costa Historical Society” and its motto, “Preserving the Past, Preparing for the Future.”
Those who enter the contest may submit their design in the form of an illustration, photograph, collage or any other artistic medium, but it must be in CMYK color mode.
Any submitted logo designs should depict the Nail/Byer house at the front of the museum, the white picket fence and the windmill — three distinctive features of the property.
“We left the competition open to the creative geniuses,” said ECCHS Chairperson and docent Sharon Johnson. “As long as those three things are included, than we’re open to any type of media for the design.”
Submissions for the contest must include the entrant’s name, contact information (email and phone number) and the design in .pdf, .png and .psd formats. There is no file size limit, nor are there any age restrictions on those who can submit designs to the contest.
Submissions are due by Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., via email to Sharon Johnson at johnson72@comcast.net.
Contest judgment will be held Monday, March 2, and all submitted entries will be notified of the results by Thursday, March 5. The winner will receive two tickets to the annual East Contra Costa Historical Museum Barbecue, a $100 Visa gift card and their design will be featured on all new museum signs and flyers.
For any further questions about the logo contest or ECCHS, contact Sharon Johnson at johnson72@comcast.net.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.