The Lounge – downtown’s new place to mingle

At Oak Street’s newest addition to Brentwood’s nightlife, The Lounge, the owners goal is to offer a refined and social atmosphere.
The establishment’s unofficial opening last December came after a 10-month-long renovation. The venue at 220 Oak St. has old bones, initially built in 1934. Outdated insulation and venting of the building prompted new owners, Lee Moniz and Savino Ruvalcaba, to do a complete overhaul.
With a background in flipping houses, Moniz spearheaded the renovation, while Ruvalcaba put his decades of bar and restaurant experience towards the menu and ambiance.
As Brentwood locals and family men, Ruvalcaba and Moniz noticed many older adults and couples were leaving town on weekends in search of a more sophisticated night out. Consequently, they envisioned a mature atmosphere for date nights and mingling.
“My main thing when anyone comes in here is a healthy, happy, and safe atmosphere. That’s all we want…We want you to come in and enjoy yourself, but we close at 10 o’clock because we want you to get home safely. We’re not trying to bury you in cocktails,” Ruvalcaba said..
The floor plan features many two-seater tables for intimate evening conversation. Swiveling bar stools, couches, and coffee tables are closely arranged to encourage conversation. A rear patio will be used for event hosting and summer nights.
Food offered is tapas-style small plates but serve as a complement to drinks. The cocktail menu consists of classic favorites, with attention to the quality of liquors. bourbons and tequilas, ranging from affordable well drinks to many higher-end varieties.
Owners say the community has welcomed The Lounge; that neighboring business owners have supported Ruvalcaba and Moniz, who added that Amy Tilley, executive director of the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, helped them with marketing and promotion.
Within a month of opening The Lounge has developed regular patrons and a consistently packed house on weekends. Moniz says positive feedback gives them motivation to keep improving on their dream.
“It’s so humbling to build something with our bare hands, to go so deep into what we’re doing, and then having the compliments that this community has given to us,” says Moniz. “We have taken nothing for granted. Every person that comes in here, they are either greeted by Savino or myself.”
The Lounge plans to hold private events on Sundays, installing front patio seating and awning for warmer weather, and remaining open every Saturday for the farmers market crowd. Talks of live music are in the works, but owners are still taking public suggestions.
To make your reservation at The Lounge, call 925-418-4414. Their Instagram is at @thelounge.brentwood.
