The Lounge – downtown’s new place to mingle

Photo by Dane Dickerson

The Lounge is a new establishment in downtown Brentwood located at 220 Oak St. The owners, Savino Ruvalcaba and Lee Moniz offer guests a “refined” and social atmosphere.

At Oak Street’s newest addition to Brentwood’s nightlife, The Lounge, the owners goal is to offer a refined and social atmosphere.

The establishment’s unofficial opening last December came after a 10-month-long renovation. The venue at 220 Oak St. has old bones, initially built in 1934. Outdated insulation and venting of the building prompted new owners, Lee Moniz and Savino Ruvalcaba, to do a complete overhaul.

With a background in flipping houses, Moniz spearheaded the renovation, while Ruvalcaba put his decades of bar and restaurant experience towards the menu and ambiance.

