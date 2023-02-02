UPS Store owner Charlie Dewitt is the proud owner of a plaque declaring him “the most helpful person and business” in Discovery Bay.
Dewitt said he was surprised and grateful when Jim Mattison and a small crowd of customers appeared in his store on Monday afternoon to quickly interrupt his work and present him with the award.
“Charlie is always going above and beyond for everyone who comes in here,” Mattison said to the assembled group. “After many compliments on social media, it was time to step up and truly acknowledge all the great things Charlie has done throughout the years.”
Mattison presented the plaque and a certificate for the store’s staff to enjoy a meal out at their restaurant of choice.
The afternoon’s festivities were inspired by a social media post on Nextdoor made by David McGuinness last month. The post praised the hard work of Dewitt and his team, and urged residents to consider purchasing Christmas cards at his UPS Store.
“Charlie has a great assortment of Christmas cards for about half that or less and I thought that would be a good way to pay him back for all the hard work and kindness that he shows all of us,” McGuinness wrote. “If we want to do something nice for Charlie, that’s one thing we can do for him as he greatly deserves it.”
The post garnered 80 likes and almost 40 comments, and inspired Mattison to recognize Dewitt and The UPS Store. He ordered the plaque, and also went onto Nextdoor to let people know he would present it on Jan. 30.
“There isn’t a time when anyone goes into the Discovery Bay UPS Store that Charlie, Lori or anyone else, doesn’t take the time to be as helpful as they can,” Mattison said. “There can be several people in line but no one gets impatient as we all know he is providing his best service. Many have mentioned this over the years, and we felt they needed to know how much they are appreciated.”
Dewitt and his wife, Lori Dewitt, moved to Byron in 2010 and purchased the Discovery Bay UPS Store. Many of their customers watched as the couple ran the store, often catching a glimpse of their young son behind the counter. Their son is older now, and not in the store as much, but both Dewitt and Lori still work six to seven days a week to keep the store running and to serve customers.
“I owe my whole life to this place, and I am grateful to have this community’s support,” Dewitt said. “Through the next eight years, we are hoping to renew the franchise. But it will require a redesign of the store, and I hope we are here to see it through.”
Before purchasing the franchise in Discovery Bay, Dewitt worked at his brother’s UPS Store in Oakland for 11 years. He brought his skill out to the Delta, and said he loves the rural feel of the area. That rural component has helped increase his business in recent years, he said, since Amazon and UPS collaborated to receive Amazon returns. Dewitt said because there aren’t many stores nearby, a lot of people like to shop online.
“The amount of customers we have coming in for Amazon returns has increased our business to the point where I can take on an employee and train them to do some of the things we do,” Dewitt said.
For now, Dewitt will hang the plaque in his store and revel in the glow of his customers’ appreciation.
“It’s been a real shot in the arm, seeing the comments on Nextdoor, and having everyone come in today to say ‘thank you,’” he said. “This is a beautiful place to live and work, and we hope the community continues to flourish. I can’t thank people enough for being so supportive.”
The UPS Store is at 14850 Highway 4, in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-240-5631 or visit www.bit.ly/DB_UPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.