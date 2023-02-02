‘The most helpful person and business’

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Charlie and Lori Dewitt, owners of the Discovery Bay UPS Store, show off their plaque surrounded by some of their customers.

UPS Store owner Charlie Dewitt is the proud owner of a plaque declaring him “the most helpful person and business” in Discovery Bay.

Dewitt said he was surprised and grateful when Jim Mattison and a small crowd of customers appeared in his store on Monday afternoon to quickly interrupt his work and present him with the award.

“Charlie is always going above and beyond for everyone who comes in here,” Mattison said to the assembled group. “After many compliments on social media, it was time to step up and truly acknowledge all the great things Charlie has done throughout the years.”

