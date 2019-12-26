2019 was a busy news year here at The Press. Below is the list by month of each top story and the number of pageviews received. We look forward to bringing more news and information to the community in 2020.
January: Bethel Island celebrates its 39th annual Frozen Bun Run
Pageviews: 5,674
February: City of Oakley seizes property in eminent domain claim
Pageviews: 4,921
March: Man detained for shooting in Oakley
Pageviews: 12,688
April: Family and friends gather to remember Avery Hickok
Pageviews: 28,624
May: An evening to remember at the Liberty Union High School District Unified Prom
Pageviews: 22,116
June: 2019 Heritage High School graduation (Photo Collection)
Pageviews: 19,140
July: City of Brentwood 4th of July Parade (Photo Collection)
Pageviews: 16,152
August: Oakley Police order evacuation as fire spreads
Pageviews: 17,609
September: Discovery Bay woman killed in boating accident
Pageviews: 9,099
October: Evacuation orders lifted for Oakley fires
Pageviews: 11,761
November: Unofficial returns show Brentwood’s Measure L has failed
Pageviews: 5,573
December: Brentwood on Ice vandalized
Pageviews: 15,651
