Press’ most popular online articles, 2019

Voters said no to Measure L, the controversial effort to move the urban limit line. The story was one of the year’s top viewed news articles.

2019 was a busy news year here at The Press. Below is the list by month of each top story and the number of pageviews received. We look forward to bringing more news and information to the community in 2020.

January: Bethel Island celebrates its 39th annual Frozen Bun Run

Pageviews: 5,674

https://www.thepress.net/features/bethel-island-celebrates-its-th-annual-frozen-bun-run/article_b72b4794-0f92-11e9-b64e-63688454c8ee.html  

February: City of Oakley seizes property in eminent domain claim

Pageviews: 4,921

https://www.thepress.net/news/city-of-oakley-seizes-property-in-eminent-domain-claim/article_b34f91e6-3618-11e9-ae52-4720b11667a4.html 

March: Man detained for shooting in Oakley

Pageviews: 12,688

https://www.thepress.net/breaking_news/man-detained-for-shooting-in-oakley/article_2b3d0514-4486-11e9-b314-8fb9366183a3.html

April: Family and friends gather to remember Avery Hickok

Pageviews: 28,624

https://www.thepress.net/news/family-friends-gather-to-remember-avery-hickok/article_5d64ea6e-677e-11e9-afa6-6fe55300acda.html 

May: An evening to remember at the Liberty Union High School District Unified Prom

Pageviews: 22,116

https://www.thepress.net/features/an-evening-to-remember-at-the-liberty-union-high-school/article_a86febfe-7286-11e9-aa2a-a39e3300fc2a.html

June: 2019 Heritage High School graduation (Photo Collection)

Pageviews: 19,140

https://www.thepress.net/slideshows/photos-heritage-high-school-graduation/collection_7602f91c-8c95-11e9-a4b5-e3e3c57bc6d2.html 

July: City of Brentwood 4th of July Parade (Photo Collection)

Pageviews: 16,152

https://www.thepress.net/slideshows/photos-city-of-brentwood-th-of-july-parade/collection_e3836f08-9f73-11e9-aff9-935e61362c3d.html

August: Oakley Police order evacuation as fire spreads

Pageviews: 17,609

https://www.thepress.net/breaking_news/oakley-police-order-evacuations-as-fire-spreads/article_d49cefb8-b94b-11e9-8d53-dfbac875e80d.html

September: Discovery Bay woman killed in boating accident

Pageviews: 9,099

https://www.thepress.net/news/discovery-bay-woman-killed-in-boating-accident/article_a2760dd4-d8b9-11e9-b6f9-c733b73f6b0d.html

October: Evacuation orders lifted for Oakley fires

Pageviews: 11,761

https://www.thepress.net/update-evacuation-orders-lifted-for-oakley-fires/article_edf89e72-f8bf-11e9-b010-abe2ee402ea0.html

November: Unofficial returns show Brentwood’s Measure L has failed

Pageviews: 5,573

https://www.thepress.net/news/unofficial-returns-show-brentwood-s-measure-l-has-failed/article_74d27dea-0055-11ea-b969-434b4eca36c3.html

December: Brentwood on Ice vandalized

Pageviews: 15,651

https://www.thepress.net/news/brentwood-on-ice-vandalized/article_5f1ab042-1eb6-11ea-b040-9b319caabf2b.html

