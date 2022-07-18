The Press is looking for pictures of your pets, of your kids in action and your smiles, to appear in various features of our weekly publication.
Smiles of the Week: The Press's Smiles of the Week feature seeks photos of smiling East County children and adults to include in our weekly publication. If you would like to send a photo, send it along with a brief description of its content to ads@brentwoodpress.com
Kids in Action: Send The Press a photo and brief description of your amazing kids in action. Then watch for the photos of them doing what they love in your hometown weekly newspaper! Submit your photos to ads@brentwoodpress.com.
Pet of the Week: The Press loves to showcase photos of local pets in our Pets of the Week feature. Would you like to see a photo of your dog, cat, hamster, bird or any other animal in The Press? If so, send a photo and a brief description of the pet to ads@brentwoodpress.com.
Seen with the Press: One good thing about The Press - whether it's the print edition, the website, or the app - is that it can travel with you wherever you go. Would you like to see yourself, your family, friends or pets in The Press? It's as easy as snapping a photo of yourself or your loved ones holding the print edition of The Press or displaying ThePress.net or Press App on your phone or any other device. Whether you are traveling across town or the world, send your photos to editor@thepress.net. Be sure to include the names of the people or pets in the photo, the location of the picture, and a brief description of your adventure.
