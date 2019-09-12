Meet Gloria George, director of sales and marketing at The Brentwood Press & Publishing Corporation.
Gloria comes to The Press with an extensive background in sales, marketing and publishing, including 30 years in the high-tech industry and nearly a decade as the publisher of “TravelHost of Monterey.”
The Sunnyvale native started her career at a young age as a sidekick newspaper “barker.” Her father, a machinist at Westinghouse, allowed his children to sell their residual newspapers from their route each morning in front of the main gate in Sunnyvale. It was there that Gloria got her start in the industry.
“I was 7 years old, and we would sell the leftover papers on the corner of Westinghouse where Dad worked,” said Gloria. “I would start barking, ‘get your papers, read all about it.’ I even had a little red wagon. It was definitely my start in the business.”
Now the Trilogy resident and proud grandmother of five has come full circle, bringing her enthusiasm and expertise to The Press team.
“I feel very passionate about the newspaper and am gratified to see how well it is received by the community,” she said. “I feel so good about what I am selling, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Brentwood Press and its close-knit staff and getting to be part of the business community and helping them grow their businesses.”
