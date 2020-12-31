The year in photographs - Protests

Photo by Tony Kukulich

A large force of police officers from multiple local agencies kept protesters from getting near a home on Craig Court in Brentwood, Friday, Nov. 6. A resident there hung a mannequin bearing a sign referencing presidential candidate Joe Biden with a noose from his rooftop.

2020 was a year unlike any other and award-winning Press photographer Tony Kukulich captured many of East County’s significant moments.

As we say goodbye to 2020, we take a look back at some of Press photographer Tony Kukulich's favorite photos taken around East County over the past 12 months.

