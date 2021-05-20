With an ever changing world, teen activism has become a prominent means of expression that the new generation has turned to. In the midst of the world’s suffering, youth all across the globe has gotten more involved and educated on the topic of social justice.
From taking part in protests, to using social media as a way to spread information on current events, teens today have used their platforms to spread information and petitions to help bring awareness to social injustices.
Many teens have taken this time to inform others on how they can be better allies to their community. Teaching others how to read out misinformation and how to amplify voices, rather than talking over them.
“I’ve been involved with activism by attending protests, setting up flyers in my community that cover the topic of black lives matter and how to be an ally,” said Ilwadh Saeed, a junior in high school. Saeed has reached within her mosque and shared her experiences as a Black woman in the muslim community.
Teens have brought their concerns with inclusivity into their schools, hoping to broaden their knowledge of American history while wanting to keep their schools safe.
Many teens have spoken up about the problematic ways schools have chosen to teach American history. When it comes to topics such as slavery and the underground railroad or Japanese internment camps, teachers tend to skip over certain parts of history. They often say “It’s not that important to the lesson.”
Students who come from those ethnic backgrounds find it important that they and others learn their history. A prime example of teen activism in schools is the topic of teaching children about the history of America. In many cases, teachers refer to the mass murder of Native Americans “colonization.” Schools often teach their students the white-washed version of history and often do the bare minimum when it comes to teaching their students about the problem that is racism.
Teens have also brought up the discrimination that students of color face with their school or the school district.
“It’s important and should be discussed within schools the discriminatory behaviors that should be dismantled within the older and even new generations. Allowing change and open minds could ease worries of any bias that would be pushed on people of color,” added Saeed.
This also brought people to use their social media platforms for activism. Organizing online protests to boycott social media platforms that have actively silenced minority voices.
For instance, a “Black Out” was organized across multiple social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. It was a day designated for black creators to talk about their own experiences with racism and how others could become a better ally to the black community and how they could help the Black Lives Matter movement.
Not only have they been more involved and educated themselves on social injustice, but also topics such as climate change and gun control. Many students today advocate for gun control to keep their campuses safer, so that they are able to go to school without worrying that they may be in potential harm. Plenty of teens have educated themselves on the topic of climate change hoping to heal the Earth and the life on it, so that future generations will not have to worry about global warming or animals/plants going extinct due to climate change.
Some have participated in protests against the use of fossil fuels, others have spread information on how to slow down the effects of climate change.
Older generations often view teens now as “sensitive” or “snowflakes.” These terms are used to belittle people’s concerns while also making teens feel like their concern is not important. However, the youth now has become less tolerant on topics, such as racism and homophobia, educating others and themselves on these topics.
