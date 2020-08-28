The Rotary Club of Oakley recently received a share of the Disaster Response Grant offered by Rotary District 5160 and is using those funds to help the community during the pandemic.
While helping Oakley residents with projects such as cleaning and food distribution, Rotarians quickly recognized the shortage of basic personal protective equipment, especially face coverings, among the residents they were serving. Face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are now required in public in Contra Costa County. The surge in demand for masks caused a limited availability of these supplies, so the Rotary Club of Oakley jumped into action to help those with a need.
Upon receiving a share of the grant funds that were awarded, the Rotary Club of Oakley purchased quilted cloth masks for distribution to elderly and vulnerable residents, their caregivers at nursing homes and the volunteers who work with them. In an effort to identify those most in need and individuals or groups who have been unable to obtain face coverings by other means, Oakley Rotary reached out to Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), the county health department, and Meals on Wheels.
As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCHS is providing guidance to facilities for skilled nursing, residential care and other congregate living situations. CCHS offers these facilities both education and resources related to best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19 to care facility staff and residents. (If you would like to make a donation or find out more about CCHS’ mission, contact Trisha Johnson at Trisha.Johnson@cchealth.org or visit cchealth.org.)
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Rotary Club of Oakley donated the 150 cloth face masks to four congregate living facilities’ staff and residents and also to a local Meals on Wheels representative, Nancy Raniere. Raniere stated that the masks will be distributed to their seniors so that they feel safer when they do have the chance to get out a bit.
“This donation will also help us to provide masks for our volunteer drivers who deliver the meals,” Raniere said. “We need to protect them as well as our senior clients. Thanks so much to the Oakley Rotary for supporting us during this difficult time. This helps to ensure that we can continue our work with the seniors in our community.”
Oakley Rotary Club President Vera Martinez was present to sort and distribute the masks.
“The world has changed for every one of us and our most vulnerable citizens are in need,” Martinez said. “If we can offer someone something small like a face mask to keep them protected, then we must. This is the essence of who we are as Rotarians.”
As local communities continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, more volunteer service and donations are needed.
For more information, contact oakleyrotary@gmail.com.
