The Sneakers and Paws Walk for Hospice scheduled for April 17

The Sneakers and Paws Walk for Hospice is scheduled for April 17, rain or shine, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Creekside Golf Course in Walnut Creek.
Early bird registration of $25 ends on April 7.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, with or without your pet, in a leisurely walk around the golf course. There will be raffle prizes, pet play dates, refreshments, and opportunities for photos—all while raising funds to benefit the Music Therapy Program for Rossmoor residents under Hospice East Bay care.
