The Soroptimist International of the Delta (SI of the Delta) usually holds their Student Recognition Evening at the Nines Restaurant in April. Due to the shelter in place order, it was canceled.
But that didn’t stop the Violet Richardson Award chairperson and vice president of the club from delivering the Violet Richardson Award. It was delivered through “door dropping” on April 21, the day of the cancelled awards dinner.
Camille Partain, a senior at Heritage High School, is the 2020 recipient for her volunteer services with the American Red Cross. The Delta club awarded her a check as well as an additional donation to the American Red Cross in her name.
The Soroptimist’s mission statement is “to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.” SI of the Delta meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. and welcomes all women who want to help make a difference in the community and the world. For more information about SI of the Delta, email them at siofthedelta@yahoo.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.