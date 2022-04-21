Edna Hill Middle school students recently returned to the stage after two years to present Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you missed the show, there is an encore. All of the money raised is going to the Relay for Life organization, helping with cancer research.The performance will be Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Edna Hill Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the Edna Hill office, through bschneider@brentwood.k12.ca.us, or at the door for $10.
Willy Wonka performance
